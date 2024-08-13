News & Insights

Markets
KGS

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday

August 13, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was flat and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% at $79.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.5% to $81.86 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 1.2% at $2.22 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) shares were nearly 3% lower after it reported Monday Q2 earnings of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.30 a year earlier.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) shares were down more than 4% after saying a secondary offering of 19 million common units by affiliates of Occidental (OXY) was priced for gross proceeds of $685.9 million.

Occidental (OXY) shares were nearly 2% lower after it disclosed plans for a secondary offering of nearly 29.6 million common shares held by former investors in CrownRock Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGS
WES
OXY
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.