Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was flat and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% at $79.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.5% to $81.86 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 1.2% at $2.22 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) shares were nearly 3% lower after it reported Monday Q2 earnings of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.30 a year earlier.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) shares were down more than 4% after saying a secondary offering of 19 million common units by affiliates of Occidental (OXY) was priced for gross proceeds of $685.9 million.

Occidental (OXY) shares were nearly 2% lower after it disclosed plans for a secondary offering of nearly 29.6 million common shares held by former investors in CrownRock Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.