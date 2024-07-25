News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday

July 25, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.6% at $76.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 1.6% to $80.41 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 1.1% at $2.09 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were down more than 1% after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

TechnipFMC (FTI) shares advanced more than 1% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Valero Energy (VLO) shares fell by 0.2% after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

