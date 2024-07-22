Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Monday

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.0% at $77.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.9% to $81.91 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 4.1% at $2.216 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Tellurian (TELL) rallied past 67% after saying it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Woodside Energy Group (WDS) for $1 per Tellurian share in an all-cash transaction of about $900 million.

Talos Energy (TALO) was up more than 1.5% after saying its board recently approved an additional $150 million share buyback capacity. Talos Chief Executive Officer Tim Duncan also said the company has repaid $325 million of debt since March.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has agreed to sell its oil and gas assets in Malaysia to state energy firm Petronas, Reuters reported Friday, citing two unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Exxon Mobil was 0.8% lower pre-bell.

