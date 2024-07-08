Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.8% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.5% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $82.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.4% to $86.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 2.2% at $2.370 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said in a regulatory filing that it expects changes in liquids prices to raise its upstream earnings by $300 million to $700 million in Q2, compared with Q1 results. Exxon Mobil fell past 1% premarket.

Devon Energy (DVN) said it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Grayson Mill Energy's Williston Basin operations in a deal valued at $5 billion. Devon Energy was down nearly 1% pre-bell.

