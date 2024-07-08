News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline in Monday Afternoon Trading

July 08, 2024 — 01:44 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.7% to $82.60 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.7% to $85.91 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.7% higher at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Devon Energy (DVN) said Monday that it will buy the Williston Basin business of EnCap Investments-backed Grayson Mill Energy in a $5 billion deal that is expected to expand Devon's oil production and drilling inventory. Devon shares were falling 1.7%.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) shares jumped almost 13% after it said Monday it signed a reseller agreement with marine survey and navigation equipment supplier Survey Equipment Services for its WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles in the US.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said in a regulatory filing Monday it expects changes in liquids prices to raise its upstream earnings by $300 million to $700 million in Q2, compared with Q1 results. Exxon shares were falling 1.5%.

