Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Energy stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 4.1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 2.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.1% to $77.02 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 0.7% to $80.25 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose 18 billion cubic feet in the week ended Friday, a smaller gain than the 29 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following the gain of 22 billion in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.9% to $1.98 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Aemetis (AMTX) shares tumbled 18% after the company's Q2 revenue missed market expectations.

The arbitration hearing over the right of first refusal regarding the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana involving Hess' (HES) Hess Guyana Exploration unit, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and China National Offshore Oil will start in May, adding an element of uncertainty to the completion of Hess' $53 billion merger with Chevron (CVX). Hess shares fell 7.7%, Exxon dropped 1.4%, and Chevron slumped 4.6%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said Ecopetrol (EC) decided not to buy a stake in the CrownRock assets. Occidental shares fell 2.4%, and Ecopetrol dropped 2.5%.

Valaris (VAL) shares tumbled 6.4% after the company reported Q2 results.

