Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline in Friday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index lost 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.1% to $67.71 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 2.1% to $71.15 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1% to $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Bloom Energy (BE) shares tumbled over 11% as Jefferies downgraded the company's stock to hold from buy.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) filed a registration statement Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential sale of up to $1.1 billion of its securities from time to time. Shares were falling 1.7%.

Avangrid (AGR) shares eased 0.1% after it said late Thursday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved Iberdrola's acquisition of the remaining 18.4% shares of Avangrid that it doesn't already own.

