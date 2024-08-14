Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance in Wednesday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index declined 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.1% higher.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 9 following a decrease of 3 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels after a 3.7-million-barrel drop in the previous week, compared with the 2-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was shedding 1.4% to $77.28 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was decreasing 0.7% to $80.13 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.5% to $2.25 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) unit Shell Offshore said it made a final investment decision on a waterflood project at its Vito asset in the US Gulf of Mexico that will inject water into the reservoir formation to displace additional oil. Shell was up 0.7%.

BP-backed (BP) Net Zero Teesside Power's gas-fired power station was lawfully approved, London's High Court ruled Wednesday, rejecting a legal challenge by climate campaigner Andrew Boswell. BP shares were fractionally lower.

Ecopetrol (EC) shares fell 1.6% after it reported lower Q2 net income attributable to owners and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.