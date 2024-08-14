News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday

August 14, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $78.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.4% to $81.01 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.6% at $2.20 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

FLEX LNG (FLNG) shares were more than 4% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, up from $0.52 a year earlier.

Ecopetrol (EC) shares fell nearly 3% after it reported lower Q2 net income attributable to owners and revenue.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) shares were up about 1% after the company and its Delek Logistics Finance subsidiary priced an upsized offering of $200 million additional 8.625% senior notes due 2029.

