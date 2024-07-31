Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 3.4% at $77.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 2.7% to $80.75 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1.7% at $2.09 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Hess (HES) shares advanced by over 1% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) shares were up over 3% after it reported a Q2 revenue of $560.8 million from $476.6 million a year earlier.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) shares were down more than 1% after it reported declines in Q2 earnings and operating revenue.

