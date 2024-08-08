News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

August 08, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was marginally lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.5% at $75.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.3% to $78.57 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 1.4% at $2.08 per 1 million BTU.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) shares advanced 3.4% after it priced an offering of about 9.8 million shares at $25.63 each, targeting gross proceeds of roughly $250 million.

NRG Energy (NRG) shares were up 0.5% after it reported higher Q2 net income and revenue.

