Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Friday

July 12, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $83.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.9% to $86.14 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.268 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) is not for sale, the general partner of the petroleum midstream company said late Thursday in response to a $4-per-unit buyout proposal by Nut Tree Capital and Caspian Capital. Martin Midstream Partners rose by 0.8% premarket.

APA (APA) said it curtailed about 78 million cubic feet per day of US natural gas production in Q2 due to low Waha hub prices. APA was up 0.7% pre-bell.

