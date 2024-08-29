Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.6% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $75.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.7% to $78.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 2.7% at $2.040 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ONEOK (OKE) said it reached a deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners' 43% stake in EnLink Midstream (ENLC) for $14.90 per unit and 100% of the interests in the managing member for $300 million, for an aggregate cash consideration of about $3.3 billion. EnLink Midstream shares were up nearly 13% premarket.

TC Energy (TRP) said South Bow closed about CA$7.9 billion ($5.86 billion) notes offering linked to the spinoff of TC Energy's liquids pipelines business. TC Energy shares were up 0.1% premarket.

