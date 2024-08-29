News & Insights

Markets
ENLC

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday

August 29, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.6% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $75.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.7% to $78.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 2.7% at $2.040 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ONEOK (OKE) said it reached a deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners' 43% stake in EnLink Midstream (ENLC) for $14.90 per unit and 100% of the interests in the managing member for $300 million, for an aggregate cash consideration of about $3.3 billion. EnLink Midstream shares were up nearly 13% premarket.

TC Energy (TRP) said South Bow closed about CA$7.9 billion ($5.86 billion) notes offering linked to the spinoff of TC Energy's liquids pipelines business. TC Energy shares were up 0.1% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENLC
OKE
TRP
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.