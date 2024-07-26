News & Insights

Markets
E

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Friday

July 26, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.7% at $77.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.8% to $81.72 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 0.4% at $2.03 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) shares were up more than 4% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares were 3% higher after it reported increases in Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Ur-Energy (URG) shares dropped more than 18% after the company priced its public offering of 57.2 million shares at $1.05 each for gross proceeds of $60 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E
BKR
URG
XLE
USO

