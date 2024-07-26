Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Friday

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.7% at $77.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.8% to $81.72 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 0.4% at $2.03 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) shares were up more than 4% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares were 3% higher after it reported increases in Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Ur-Energy (URG) shares dropped more than 18% after the company priced its public offering of 57.2 million shares at $1.05 each for gross proceeds of $60 million.

