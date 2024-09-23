Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance in Monday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.9% to $70.36 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.7% to $73.17 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.4% to $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was sued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta for allegedly misleading public statements about plastics recycling as a solution to the plastics pollution crisis. Exxon shares were rising more than 1%.

SolarBank (SUUN) shares jumped nearly 22% after the company said Monday it plans to develop a solar project in New York State's Broome County.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) shares rose more than 2% after Chief Executive Jack Hightower bought an additional 100,000 shares of the company for about $1.6 million.

