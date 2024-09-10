Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Premarket Tuesday

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive recently.

Mission Produce (AVO) shares advanced by over 18% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted net income and sales.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shares were over 3% higher after the company said it continues to hold talks with MNC Capital about the latter's revised proposal to acquire Vista for $43 per share in cash.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) shares were up more than 2% after the company said it has closed a deal with Crepini to form a new egg products and prepared foods joint venture.

