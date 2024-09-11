Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Wednesday

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down marginally and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) shares were up over 14% after the company reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

GameStop (GME) reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $798.3 million, down from $1.16 billion a year earlier. The company also filed a registration statement in connection with its proposed sale of up to 20 million of its Class A common shares. GameStop shares were down more than 9% pre-bell.

Manchester United (MANU) shares were down more than 3% after the company reported a wider fiscal Q4 adjusted loss and lower revenue.

