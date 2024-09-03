Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Tuesday

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Walt Disney (DIS) and DirecTV traded blame on Sunday as millions of DirectTV subscribers lost access to sports, news, and entertainment programming over the two companies' failure to renew an agreement. Walt Disney shares were 0.6% lower premarket.

Ferrari (RACE) said Friday that its Ferrari SpA unit is terminating its partnership with Santander on Dec. 31 upon completion of a three-year contract. Ferrari shares were down 0.5% pre-bell.

