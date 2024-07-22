News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Monday

July 22, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up a slight 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) advanced more than 2% after saying it signed a deal to increase its selling price for its Kinetic Group business to Czechoslovak Group by $50 million.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) was up more than 1% after saying it has agreed to sell the Off-the-Road tire business to Yokohama Rubber for $905 million in cash.

PulteGroup (PHM) said Chief Financial Officer Bob O'Shaughnessy plans to retire at the end of 2025. PulteGroup was more than 2% lower premarket.

