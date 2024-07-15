News & Insights

Markets
LULU

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Monday

July 15, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is facing a class action lawsuit filed Friday that alleges the company portrays itself as environmentally friendly "when, in reality, they are causing significant damage to the environment." Lululemon Athletica stock was 0.2% lower premarket.

AutoNation (AN) shares were down 0.6% after the company said it expects Q2 earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.30, including a negative impact of about $1.50 per share from a cyber incident at its third-party information systems provider CDK Global.

A.O. Smith (AOS) said it has agreed to acquire Pureit from Unilever (UL) for about $120 million in cash. Unilever stock was 0.2% higher premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
AN
AOS
UL
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.