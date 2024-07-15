Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Monday

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is facing a class action lawsuit filed Friday that alleges the company portrays itself as environmentally friendly "when, in reality, they are causing significant damage to the environment." Lululemon Athletica stock was 0.2% lower premarket.

AutoNation (AN) shares were down 0.6% after the company said it expects Q2 earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.30, including a negative impact of about $1.50 per share from a cyber incident at its third-party information systems provider CDK Global.

A.O. Smith (AOS) said it has agreed to acquire Pureit from Unilever (UL) for about $120 million in cash. Unilever stock was 0.2% higher premarket.

