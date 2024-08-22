Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Slide in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.5%.

In corporate news, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares tumbled 9%. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance Thursday after fiscal Q2 sales fell short of market expectations amid macro uncertainty.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) shares plunged 18%. The company reported a bigger-than-expected drop in fiscal Q2 earnings and cut its full-year outlook, while announcing the sale of its Worldpac wholesale business to funds managed by Carlyle (CG) for $1.5 billion in cash.

Peloton (PTON) shares surged 33% after the company posted a surprise gain in fiscal Q4 revenue and forecast gross margin expansion in fiscal 2025.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and affirmed its full-year earnings outlook, while Chief Financial Officer Laura Felice said long-term investments may drive full-year earnings toward the lower end of the projected range. The shares fell over 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.