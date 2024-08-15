Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Thursday

Consumer stocks rose in Thursday's pre-bell hours with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.5% higher recently.

Walmart (WMT) shares were up over 8% after the company posted higher fiscal Q2 revenue and raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance.

Nike (NKE) shares were nearly 5% higher after billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management disclosed a new investment in the sportswear company.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) shares were over 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 16.44 renminbi ($2.30) per diluted American depositary share, down from 17.37 renminbi a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.