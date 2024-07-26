Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Friday

Consumer stocks rose in Friday's premarket hours with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.4% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1.1% recently.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) and International Game Technology (IGT) said they signed agreements for IGT's gaming and digital business and Everi to be acquired by funds managed by Apollo Global Management (APO) for $6.30 billion in cash. Shares of Everi Holdings rallied past 41% and International Game Technology by over 15% pre-bell.

Newell Brands (NWL) shares were up over 10% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and raised its full-year outlook for normalized earnings per share.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) shares advanced by more than 1% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and net sales. The company also raised its full-year non-GAAP earnings per share outlook.

