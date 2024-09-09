News & Insights

JBLU

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading

September 09, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.4%.

In corporate news, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) shares jumped 7.2% after BofA Securities said the carrier is benefiting from improving fundamentals and industry tailwinds. The brokerage upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform and doubled its price target to $6.

22nd Century (XXII) shares surged 20.5% after the company disclosed a $1.2 million payment agreement with North Carolina State University for intellectual property licensing and research.

Airbnb's (ABNB) co-hosting service is expected to drive incremental supply for the company's platform, while long-term stays are likely to weigh on US growth in H2, B. Riley Securities said. Airbnb shares added 1.8%.

DirecTV accused Walt Disney (DIS) of failing to negotiate in good faith and engaging in anticompetitive behavior, multiple news outlets reported Sunday, citing the satellite TV provider. Disney shares were rising 0.5%.

