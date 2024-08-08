Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 2.3%.

In corporate news, Monster Beverage (MNST) shares tumbled 11% after the company's Q2 results fell short of Wall Street's estimates amid softening demand and consumer spending.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) reported a surprise fiscal Q1 profit on Thursday even as it booked restructuring expenses, prompting the company to nudge its full-year earnings outlook higher. Its shares jumped past 18%.

McKesson (MCK) reported overnight that its fiscal Q1 sales grew less than forecast. Its shares sank almost 12%.

