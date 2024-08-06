Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were gaining Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 1.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 2.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week rose 5.1% from a year earlier after a 4.5% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Uber (UBER) shares jumped 11% after the company reported stronger-than-expected gains in its Q2 results.

Yum Brands (YUM) reported below-forecast Q2 sales on Tuesday amid a more cost-conscious consumer, while its earnings didn't fall as much as feared. Its shares were rising 3.6%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) has signed agreements with a limited number of holders of its 6% convertible notes due 2025 in exchange for a combination of cash and common stock. Its shares popped 9.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.