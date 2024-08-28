News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Retreat in Late Afternoon Trading

August 28, 2024 — 03:54 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1%.

In corporate news, Foot Locker (FL) shares tumbled past 10% after the company swung to a fiscal Q2 loss year over year and trimmed its full-year gross margin outlook.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) lowered its fiscal 2025 guidance amid a slowdown in the convenience channel, while the food producer unexpectedly advanced Q1 earnings year over year. Its shares dropped 4.6%.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares sank 17%. The company reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results while raising its full-year sales growth target, but Chief Executive Fran Horowitz said the apparel retailer is facing an "increasingly uncertain environment."

Chewy (CHWY) shares jumped 11%. The company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 earnings, while the online pet store lifted its full-year core profit margin guidance.

