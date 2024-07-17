News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Wednesday Afternoon

July 17, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

In corporate news, VF (VFC) shares jumped nearly 12% after the company said it agreed to sell its Supreme brand to EssilorLuxottica for $1.5 billion in cash.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) shares tumbled 6.4% after its Q2 results missed estimates amid a decline in volumes across key business segments.

Five Below (FIVE) shares sank 23% after CEO Joel Anderson stepped down from his roles of president and CEO, and the firm also lowered its fiscal Q2 guidance. Several analysts, including from Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, downgraded the stock.

