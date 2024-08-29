News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Thursday Afternoon Trading

August 29, 2024 — 01:56 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In corporate news, Best Buy (BBY) shares jumped nearly 16% in recent trading. The company lifted its full-year earnings outlook following better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results.

Dollar General (DG) shares tumbled almost 30%. The company lowered its full-year outlook on Thursday amid softening sales trends, as the discount retailer's fiscal Q2 results missed analysts' estimates.

Big Lots (BIG) is looking at a potential bankruptcy filing and also seeking investors to avoid Chapter 11, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Its shares plunged 37%.

