Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday

August 28, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1% recently.

Foot Locker (FL) shares fell past 8% after it reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $0.05 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $0.04 per diluted share a year earlier.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) shares were down more than 3% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also narrowed its fiscal year 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance, lowering the higher end of its initial estimate.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) shares declined by over 3% after it lowered its fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted earnings per share and net sales growth.

