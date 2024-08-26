Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday's premarket hours with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1% recently.

PDD Holdings (PDD) shares fell past 19% after it reported a Q2 revenue of 97.06 billion Chinese renminbi ($13.63 billion), up from 52.28 billion renminbi a year earlier but missing the forecast of 100.1 million renminbi from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Unilever (UL) is planning to divest skincare brands Kate Somerville and REN, British news channel Sky News reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. Unilever shares were 0.5% lower pre-bell.

Walmart (WMT) Mexico's new chief executive, Ignacio Caride, is aiming to double sales to 1.8 trillion Mexican pesos ($93.92 billion) by 2033, the Financial Times reported Sunday. Walmart shares were up 0.01% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.