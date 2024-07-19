Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.3% lower recently.

Scholastic (SCHL) declined by over 14% after it reported lower fiscal Q4 earnings, excluding one-time items, and revenue.

Autoliv (ALV) fell past 6% after it reported declines in Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also cut its 2024 organic sales growth forecast.

Netflix (NFLX) was up almost 1% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

