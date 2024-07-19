News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

July 19, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.3% lower recently.

Scholastic (SCHL) declined by over 14% after it reported lower fiscal Q4 earnings, excluding one-time items, and revenue.

Autoliv (ALV) fell past 6% after it reported declines in Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also cut its 2024 organic sales growth forecast.

Netflix (NFLX) was up almost 1% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
