Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.2% lower recently.

Bally's (BALY) was up nearly 3% after saying Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) will provide it with a total of $2.07 billion in financing as part of a series of real estate deals involving buyback-and-lease arrangements at US casinos.

Unilever (UL) intends to cut one-third of all of its office jobs in Europe by the end of next year, the Financial Times reported, citing a company-wide call, the details of which were shared with it. Unilever rose past 1% pre-bell.

Shineco (SISI) fell by over 51% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 1,869,160 shares at $1.07 per share for gross proceeds of about $2 million.

