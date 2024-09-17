Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.4%.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) may file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans. Tupperware Brands shares were down more than 7% premarket.

Amazon.com (AMZN) stock was 1% higher after the company announced that its Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) shares were up 0.5% after the company said overnight it priced an upsized private offering of $1.50 billion worth of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.