News & Insights

Markets
TUP

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday

September 17, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.4%.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) may file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans. Tupperware Brands shares were down more than 7% premarket.

Amazon.com (AMZN) stock was 1% higher after the company announced that its Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) shares were up 0.5% after the company said overnight it priced an upsized private offering of $1.50 billion worth of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TUP
AMZN
RCL
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.