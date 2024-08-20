Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.02% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.01%.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) shares fell by nearly 7% after it reported lower Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Amer Sports (AS) shares were up over 15% after it reported it swung to Q2 adjusted earnings as revenue increased during the period. The company also raised its outlook for earnings per share and revenue for the full year.

Lowe's (LOW) shares were down more than 1% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue. The company also cut its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings per share and revenue.

