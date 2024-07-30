News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday

July 30, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently up 0.1% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 1%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) shares declined by more than 5% after the company reported fiscal Q4 net sales of $20.53 billion, compared with $20.55 billion a year earlier and the $20.74 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) shares were down over 2% after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) said it priced a private placement to eligible purchasers of $2 billion principal amount of 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023. Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises were slightly higher premarket.

