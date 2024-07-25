News & Insights

Markets
UL

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

July 25, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 0.4%.

Unilever (UL) shares rose more than 6% after its reported Q2 underlying sales growth of 3.9%, with volume growth increasing to 2.9%.

Hasbro (HAS) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Hasbro shares advanced more than 7% premarket.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares were up more than 4% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UL
HAS
KDP
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.