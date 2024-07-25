Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 0.4%.

Unilever (UL) shares rose more than 6% after its reported Q2 underlying sales growth of 3.9%, with volume growth increasing to 2.9%.

Hasbro (HAS) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Hasbro shares advanced more than 7% premarket.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares were up more than 4% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

