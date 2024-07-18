Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.4% recently.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) fell past 14% after saying it expects to miss its 2024 target of opening 925 international outlets by up to 275 stores as its Domino's Pizza Enterprises franchisee faces challenges in both store openings and closures. The company also temporarily suspended its target of over 1,100 global net stores.

Leslie's (LESL) said late Wednesday it expects fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.32 to $0.33 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $0.42. The company also lowered its fiscal 2024 guidance for adjusted EPS and sales. Leslie's was down more than 19% pre-bell.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has engaged a group of bondholders to start discussions about restructuring its balance sheet, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Beyond Meat was more than 12% lower premarket.

