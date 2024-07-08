Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2% recently.

International Game Technology (IGT) was up more than 2% after saying it has made its popular Prosperity Link game available online in five US states.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) said it entered an amendment to the merger agreement with Czechoslovak Group, increasing the purchase price for The Kinetic Group business by $100 million to $2.1 billion. Vista Outdoor fell past 2% premarket.

Uxin (UXIN) was up more than 1% after saying it will enter a joint venture with Zhengzhou Airport Automobile Industry to build a new used-car store in Zhengzhou.

