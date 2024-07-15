Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In corporate news, Trump Media & Technology (DJT) shares surged 32% after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Macy's (M) shares sank 11% after the company said it terminated go-private talks with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital due to financing uncertainty and value concerns.

Rumble (RUM) shares popped almost 12% after the company said it's launching three new brand partnerships for exclusive pet, male health, and wellness products.

