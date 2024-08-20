Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) easing 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week rose 4.9% from a year earlier after a 4.7% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings (HA) said the time period for the US Department of Justice to complete its review of the proposed merger with Alaska Air (ALK) ended without objection. Alaska Air shares rose 0.4%, and Hawaiian Holdings jumped 11%.

Paramount Global (PARA) may get a sweetened offer from Edgar Bronfman Jr. after the media executive raised more funds for the deal, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Paramount shares were falling 0.7%.

Lowe's (LOW) cut its full-year outlook due to lower-than-expected business sales and a challenging macroeconomic environment, while the company's fiscal Q2 results fell year over year. Its shares retreated 1.3%.

XPeng's (XPEV) Q2 loss narrowed year over year as the Chinese automaker saw an increase in vehicle deliveries on a sequential and annual basis. Its shares slumped 5.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.