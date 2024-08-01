Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2.9%.

In corporate news, Shake Shack (SHAK) shares surged nearly 16% after it posted stronger-than-expected Q2 revenue growth while reiterating its same-store sales growth guidance for 2024.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) plans to focus most of its investments on growing its racing machine business over the next decade, the company's Chief Executive William Carstanjen told the Wall Street Journal. Its shares were falling 2%.

Wayfair's (W) shares tumbled 9%. The company's revenue unexpectedly fell in Q2 as the broader home goods category experienced a correction mirroring the 2008 recession, driving an "unprecedented" pullback in consumer spending, Chief Executive Niraj Shah said Thursday.

Hershey's (HSY) Q2 results fell more than Wall Street's expectations as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending, prompting the company to cut its full-year outlook. Its shares were rising 1%.

