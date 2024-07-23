News & Insights

CCK

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

July 23, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week rose 4.9% from a year earlier after a 4.8% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Crown (CCK) shares jumped 8.7% after its Q2 earnings beat estimates by analysts.

Philip Morris International (PM) reported Q2 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.59 per diluted share, down from $1.60 a year earlier but above the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $1.56. Its shares added 2.3%.

United Parcel Service (UPS) fell short of Q2 estimates and tempered full-year revenue guidance. Its shares tumbled almost 13%.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) said Tuesday it's cooperating with the US Department of Transportation's investigation into the carrier's handling of thousands of flight cancellations in the wake of Friday's global technology outage. Delta shares were shedding 0.5%.

