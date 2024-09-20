Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Trump Media & Technology (DJT) shares slumped 6.7% after the company's lockup period expired, allowing insiders like Donald Trump and other early investors to sell stock.

FedEx (FDX) shares tumbled more than 14% after it reported late Thursday a decline in fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Nike (NKE) shares jumped 6.3% after the company said that John Donahoe will retire as chief executive next month, with former longtime company executive Elliott Hill returning to lead the company.

Lennar's (LEN) lower-than-expected fiscal Q3 gross margin on home sales and a downbeat outlook for the metric weighed on investor sentiment despite the homebuilder beating market estimates on earnings and revenue, according to analysts. Its shares dropped 5.4%.

