Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

September 19, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2%.

In corporate news, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and some of its former executives agreed to a $70 million settlement in a class action lawsuit alleging the company breached federal securities laws by concealing sexual misconduct claims against former Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn, according to a court filing. Wynn Resorts shares were rising 1.5%.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) shares were 2.2% lower after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) maintained its full-year outlook despite reporting lower-than-expected fiscal Q1 results amid slowing traffic in July. Separately, Darden and Uber (UBER) said they signed a multi-year delivery partnership. Darden shares were up 8%, and Uber gained 2.5%.

Steelcase's (SCS) fiscal Q2 results rose year-over-year but the office furniture maker recorded fewer orders from large corporate customers and most international markets. Its shares tumbled 6.1%.

