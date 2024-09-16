News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

September 16, 2024 — 03:45 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) easing 0.1%.

In corporate news, Amazon.com (AMZN) will return to its pre-COVID work environment with workers expected to be in the office every day except for extenuating circumstances, effective Jan. 2, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said. Amazon shares were shedding 0.7%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) may miss Wall Street's estimates for fiscal Q1 when it reports results on Thursday but may reiterate its full-year outlook against easing comparisons, Oppenheimer said Monday. Darden shares were down 0.2%.

Gaucho (VINO) shares jumped 13% after the company said it expects to save $1.6 million in the next 12 months through a restructuring and cost-cutting strategy.

Hasbro (HAS) is set up for a strong 2025 on signs of "very strong momentum" in recent "Magic: The Gathering" set releases and bullish prospects in the toy business, BofA Securities said in a report. BofA raised the company's price target to $90 from $85 and reiterated its buy rating on the stock. Hasbro shares rose 1.6%.

