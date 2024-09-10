Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.2%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week increased 6.5% from a year earlier after a 6.3% increase in the previous week. Redbook reported higher sales due to Labor Day promotions, especially on Sunday and Monday, as the back-to-school season peaked.

In corporate news, Nike (NKE) shareholders voted against proposals requiring the company to reassess working conditions at sourcing locations and its supply chain, according to media reports. Nike shares fell 1.9%.

Starbucks (SBUX) shares added 1% after new Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol outlined four areas the company will focus on immediately under his leadership.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported a board shakeup that includes the retirement of Executive Chairman Gary Kelly and a plan to appoint four new independent directors, including nominations from activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management. Southwest shares fell 1.8%.

Under Armour (UA) shares tumbled 9.9% after the company said it expects $140 million to $160 million in pretax restructuring and related charges to be incurred in fiscal 2025 and 2026, or higher than estimated.

