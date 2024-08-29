Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) shares tumbled 7.5%. The company posted fiscal Q2 earnings that rose less than expected by analysts.

Burlington Stores (BURL) reported stronger fiscal Q2 sales than the market predicted while raising the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance. The shares still fell 1.9%.

Best Buy (BBY) shares jumped 14%. The company lifted its full-year earnings outlook following better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results.

Dollar General (DG) shares plunged 31%. The company lowered its full-year outlook amid softening sales trends as fiscal Q2 results missed estimates.

