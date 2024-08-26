News & Insights

Markets
GCI

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

August 26, 2024 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.8%.

In corporate news, Gannett (GCI) shares jumped 16% after the company said Monday that it secured a commitment from funds managed by Apollo (APO) affiliates for a refinancing package to extend debt maturities and reduce dilution from its 6% convertible notes due 2027.

Paramount Global (PARA) is moving forward with plans to sell up to 12 local TV stations, including assets in New York, Philadelphia and Dallas, Bloomberg reported. Paramount shares were shedding 0.5%.

PDD Holdings (PDD) shares plunged 29%. The company reported Q2 revenue that rose less than expected by analysts and warned of a competitive and challenging outlook.

Elliott Investment Management said Monday that it intends to meet with Southwest Airlines (LUV) representatives on Sept. 9 to discuss leadership changes. Southwest shares eased 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCI
PARA
PDD
LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.