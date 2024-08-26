Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.8%.

In corporate news, Gannett (GCI) shares jumped 16% after the company said Monday that it secured a commitment from funds managed by Apollo (APO) affiliates for a refinancing package to extend debt maturities and reduce dilution from its 6% convertible notes due 2027.

Paramount Global (PARA) is moving forward with plans to sell up to 12 local TV stations, including assets in New York, Philadelphia and Dallas, Bloomberg reported. Paramount shares were shedding 0.5%.

PDD Holdings (PDD) shares plunged 29%. The company reported Q2 revenue that rose less than expected by analysts and warned of a competitive and challenging outlook.

Elliott Investment Management said Monday that it intends to meet with Southwest Airlines (LUV) representatives on Sept. 9 to discuss leadership changes. Southwest shares eased 0.1%.

