News & Insights

Markets
CMLS

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

August 02, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 3.9%.

In corporate news, Cumulus Media (CMLS) shares sank 18% after the company's Q2 loss widened more than expected.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares dropped 5%. Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's rating to neutral from buy and slashed its price target to $286 from $463. BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on the company to $194 from $232.

Coca-Cola (KO) shares added 1.8%. The company said Friday it will appeal the US Tax Court decision in the ongoing case over a tax liability between the company and the Internal Revenue Service.

Stellantis (STLA) shares were down 1.4%. The company is facing an upgraded probe by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into door locks and windows on Dodge Journey vehicles, agency documents showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMLS
LULU
KO
STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.